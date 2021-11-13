Bhubaneswar: 103 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 148 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 103 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 103 COVID-19 positive cases, 33 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 70 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 148 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 119,798 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,734 are active cases while 116,974 persons have recovered and 1069 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.