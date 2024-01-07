26 Girls Missing From Illegally-Run Children’s Home In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: As many as 26 girls belonging to different states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have gone missing from a shelter home in Bhopal that was being run illegally.

Earlier, the case came light during a surprise check by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanungo at the Aanchal Girls’ Hostel.

The missing girls, aged between 6 to 18 years, are mostly Hindus and hailed from different states including Gujarat, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh on Saturday suspended two officials and issued a show cause notice against two others in connection with the illegally running children’s home.

An FIR was also registered against the operator of the children’s home under sections of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and he was being interrogated, he added.