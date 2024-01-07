Top Seed Coco Gauff Wins Auckland Classic Tennis Tournament Title

Auckland: Top seed Coco Gauff successfully defended her Auckland Classic title by battling back from a set down to defeat Elina Svitolina.

The US Open champion triumphed 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-3 to record her seventh win in eight career WTA singles finals so far. Nineteen-year-old Gauff has now won 29 of her past 33 singles matches.

As the top seed at the WTA 250 event, Gauff secured her seventh singles title, setting a triumphant tone a week before the Australian Open’s main draw kicks off at Melbourne Park.

“This is my first time ever having to defend a title, so I’m really happy I was able to do it today,” said Gauff, who claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in September.

Reflecting on the tournament, the 19-year-old remarked, “This year’s event was a lot different. Last year it rained almost every single match, and we were playing indoors with just a few people watching. So, it’s really cool to play in front of a packed crowd almost every match.”