Watch Sophie Choudry, Mouni Roy, Anu Malik, and Tusshar Kapoor having a blast on the sets of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 in this BTS video!

Mumbai: As Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is nearing its release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked. Recently, they treated the audience with an absolutely raw and real trailer that showcased a glimpse of the dark digital dogma that is relevant to today’s youth and reality, now, they are here with a BTS video that takes us on the sets of LSD 2 with Sophie Chaudhry, Mouni Roy, Anu Malik, and Tusshar Kapoor making the cameo in the film.

The makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 shared a BTS video ahead of the release of the film this week. The video features the ravishing Sophie Choudry on the sets of the show called ‘Truth Ya Naach’ from the film. As the conversation began about Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Sophie took us individually to Tusshar Kapoor who chose ‘Naach’ in the challenge and then did a fun dance on the camera. The host later went to Mouni Roy and had a fun chat about the Dhokha in her life and her first kiss. After this, she finally ended up with Anu Malik and directly asked about his inspiration and if he ever faced Pyar me Dhokha. As the fun is well witnessed on the sets, the film is surely going to be a double dose of it and the excitement is rising at a fever pitch as the film is on the brink of release on 19th April.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, and Cult Movies present a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.