20 more Covid deaths reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 20 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 65 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

2.A 65 years old Female of Balasore District.

3.A 55 years old Male of Balasore District.

4.A 81 years old Male of Balasore District.

5.A 65 years old Male of Balasore District.

6.A 63 years old Female of Balasore District.

7.A 35 years old Female of Bhadrak District.

8.A 81 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Asthma & Hypertension.

9.A 65 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Uremic Encephalopathy.

10.A 65 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Cerebro Vascular Accident & Hypertension.

11.A 45 years old Female of Dhenkanal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

12.A 82 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

13.A 74 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease & Anaemia.

14.A 53 years old Female of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabretes Mellitus, Chronic Kidney Disease, Anemia & Hypoalbuminea.

15.A 82 years old Female of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Old Cerebro Vascular Accident.

16.A 72 years old Female of Jajpur District.

17.A 55 years old Female of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

18.A 34 years old Female of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Chronic Rheumatic Heart Disease.

19.A 93 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

20.A 82 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Hypertension.