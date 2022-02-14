Odisha: Three New High Court Judges Sworn-In

Cuttack: Three newly-appointed judges of the Orissa High Court on Monday administered the oath of office by Chief Justice S Muralidhar.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the High Court premises at 9.30 am amid Covid protocols with a limited number of participants.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the appointment of lawyers V. Narasingh, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy and Murahari Sri Raman as judges of the Orissa High Court. An announcement was made by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice after receiving the President’s approval.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint V. Narasingh, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy and Murahari Sri Raman, to be Judges of the Orissa High Court, in the order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” said the Additional Secretary to the Government of India, in a press release.

Notably, with the appointment of the three Judges, the number of Judges of the High Court rose to 21.