2 FIRs Filed Against Kannada Actor Upendra Over ‘Objectionable’ Remark On Social Media

Karnataka: Two FIRs were filed against Kannada actor and Uttama Prajaakeeya Party founder Upendra after he allegedly made an “objectionable” remark during a live stream on a social media platform. The case has been registered at CK Achukattu Police Station in Bengaluru, as reported by news agency ANI. A second FIR has been filed against him at Halasuru Gate Police Station.

The actor deleted the live stream and sought an apology after facing backlash over his remark. “After I used a proverb in Facebook and Instagram live broadcast today. . As soon as I find it hurting many people’s feelings, I will delete that live video from my social media.. And sorry for this word Many who are speaking against me today were not born then. My childhood 50 years ago, what kind of environment I grew up in.”

“The cruel poverty I saw in my childhood, suicides that were set on fire in front of my eyes, hunger, insult, oppression…. Do I grow up experiencing this insult to a class of people today? Am I mad ? What is the reason for that? What is the benefit I get from it? Is there no greatness to accept an apology? Why so much hatred?,” he added.