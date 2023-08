If Priyanka Gandhi Contests From Varanasi Against PM Modi, She Will Win For Sure: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday exuded confidence in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and said that if she contests the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then she will win for sure.

“Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. If Priyanka Gandhi contests from Varanasi against PM Narendra Modi, then she will win for sure. Varanasi people want Priyanka Gandhi. The fight for Raebareli, Varanasi, and Amethi is tough for the BJP,” Raut said, as quoted by news agency ANI.