1999 Odisha Gang-Rape Case: Prime Accused Biban Biswal Held After 22 Yrs

Bhubaneswar: One of the accused of the sensational Anjana Mishra gang-rape case, Biban Biswal, has been apprehended by police after 22 years of committing the heinous crime.

This was informed by the Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi.

Anjana Mishra rape case was a high-profile rape case that occurred in Odisha in 1999. Anjana Mishra, the estranged wife of an Indian Forest Service officer, was raped on 9 January 1999.

The car in which Anjana and her journalist friend were travelling on 9 January 1999 was intercepted at a desolate place near Barang on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar by the three accused, Padia Sahu, Dhirendra Mohanty and Biban Biswal, and she was gang-raped in front of her friend.

Two of the culprits were arrested on 26 January 1999, and remanded to judicial custody.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took up the case after the Orissa High Court ordered the investigating agency on 26 February 1999, to probe the case. The CBI submitted its charge-sheet on 5 May 1999.

After a long battle, Anjana Mishra has won her case. In a judgment delivered on 29 April 2002 the District and Sessions Judge of Khurda sentenced two of the three accused persons in the case to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs.5,000 each. Judge Mahendra Nath Patnaik convicted Pradip Sahoo and Direndra Mohanty on charges of sexually assaulting Anjana while she was travelling in a car from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar along with a friend on 9 January 1999.

However, Biban remained at large for decades.

Reportedly Odisha Police launched an operation, “Silent Viper”, to trace the accused Biban.

Following a thorough probe, cops traced Biban in Maharastra where he was working as a plumber and had also changed his name to “Jalandhar Swain” in order to remain untraceable.

Following this, police conducted a raid and eventually nabbed the accused.