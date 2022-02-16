19 more Covid deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 19 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 41 years old Male of Balasore District.

2.A 80 years old Female of Balasore District.

3.A 80 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4.A 65 years old Female of Balasore District.

5.A 50 years old Male of Balasore District.

6.A 88 years old Male Balasore District who was also suffering from Hypothyroid, Coronary Artery Disease, Bed Sore, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

7.A 71 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease & Severe Left Ventricular Dysfunction.

8.A 55 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

9.A 80 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Anemia.

10.A 63 yaers old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

11.A 75 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

12.A 48 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease on Maintenance Hemodialysis, Fistula & Hypertension.

13.A 50 years old Male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

14.A 18 years old Male of Kendrapara District.

15.A 36 years old Male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Decompensated chronic liver disease, Chronic Kidney Disease, Massive Ascitis.

16.A 45 years old Female of Nuapada District.

17.A 55 years old Male of Nuapada District who was also suffering from Acute Myocardial Infarction.

18.A 30 years old Female of Nuapada District.

19.A 30 years old Male of Subarnapur who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension & Status Epilepticus.