Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre

New York: Prince Andrew has settled a civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre’s lawyers, writing on behalf of both parties, asked a US federal court in New York on Tuesday to suspend proceedings in the case until it is formally dismissed. They said the lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount.

In the statement to the court, the British royal expresses regret for associating with Epstein but does not confirm Giuffre’s accusations.

“The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed).”

It said the duke would make a “substantial donation to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.

Giuffre, now 38, claimed the duke, 61, sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17 at Ghislaine Maxwell’s home in London, in Epstein’s mansion in New York and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands.