17 More Covid Deaths Logged In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 17 more Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 38 years old Male of Balasore District.

2.A 85 years old Male of Balasore District.

3.A 52 years old Male of Balasore District.

4.A 62 years old Male of Balasore District.

5.A 67 years old Male of Balasore District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension, Dibetes Mellitus.

6.A 52 years old Female of Balasore District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7.A 64 years old Female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

8.A 61 years old Male of Ganjam District.

9.A 36 years old Male of Kalahandi District.

10.A 70 years old Female of Puri District who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease & Acute coronary syndrome.

11.A 42 years old Female of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

12.A 34 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.

13.A 72 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Asthma, Hepatitis, Hypothyroid.

14.A 40 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.

15.A 47 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

16.A 52 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

17.A 29 years old Female of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.