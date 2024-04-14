Israel-Iran Tensions: UN Calls Emergency Meet

New York: The United Nations Security Council is set to meet on Sunday after Israel requested the council condemn Iran’s attack on Israel and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.

The meeting will take place at 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), according to a schedule released late on Saturday.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, requested the council hold an emergency meeting in a letter on Saturday to the council’s president.

Iran carried out an “unprecedented” drone and missile assault on Israel in response to an earlier strike on its consular building in Syria’s Damascus. The attack, comprising over 200 drones and missiles, targetted the Israeli position and has raised tensions in the Middle East region amidst the ongoing conflicts and crisis in Gaza.