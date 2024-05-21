KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Starc Clean Bowls Head

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: In a fiery start, Mitchell Starc clean-bowled Travis Head on the second ball of the match. Starc got the better of Headas the left-hander saw his stumps being rattled.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The upcoming three matches will determine the champion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The first match will feature Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) .

The winner of Qualifier 1 will advance directly to the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The losing team will face the winner of the Eliminator match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a crucial match.

KKR vs SRH Playing 11s:-