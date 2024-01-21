15 Critical As Tractor Overturns In Nayagarh

Nayagarh: At least 15 persons sustained critical injuries after the tractor carrying them turned turtle near Fategarh under Bhapur tehsil in Nayagarh district on Saturday.

As per reports, the people travelling in the tractor were going to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple in Fategarh. On the hills, the driver of the vehicle lost control of it and the vehicle overturned due to heavy load.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Community Health Center, Bhapur whereas the critically injured persons have been referred to Bhubaneswar.