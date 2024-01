Beijing: A fire broke out in a dormitory at a boarding school for elementary students in central Henan province, and 13 students were burnt alive in the blaze.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Friday local time at Yingcai School near the city of Nanyang. Local authorities said that in addition to the deaths, one person had been injured and was being treated in hospital.

Fire brigades on receiving information reached the spot and extinguished the blaze at 11:38 pm.