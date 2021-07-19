15 Baby Cobra Rescued In Ganjam

Ganjam: As many as 15 baby Cobra snakes were rescued from a well in Ganjam district on Sunday.

As per sources, the helpline, Swadesh Kumar Sahoo got a call about the snake in the well.

Acting on the information, the snake catcher team reached the spot and managed to rescue them safely from the well. The snakes were later released in the reserved forest, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident comes over a month after an 8-foot-long king cobra was rescued by a woman in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj from near her house.