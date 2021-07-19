Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia Expecting Her Second Child With Angad Bedi

New Delhi: Actor Neha Dhupia is expecting her second child with actor-husband Angad Bedi.

On Monday, Neha and Angad Bedi, who are parents to a little girl named Mehr, announced their second pregnancy with a beautiful family photo.

The picture shows Neha and Angad caressing her baby bump as the actor hold daughter Mehr in his arm.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a beautiful wedding in May 2018. They became parents to daughter Mehr on November 18 in the same year.

