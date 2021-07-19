OSSTET Recruitment 2021: BSE Extends Deadline For Registration

Cuttack: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has extended the deadline for the form fill-up of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021.

According to the notification by the BSE, the submission of the online application form and fee deposit will have to be completed by the midnight of July 20. No extra time shall be given for submission of the application form since the fee shall be collected through online mode only, it added.

Interested candidates can register themselves for the post on the official website of BSE Odisha.

The registration can be done online 24×7 on the BSE website www.bseodisha.ac.in

For the registration, the candidates have to log in to their account and enter their registered phone number and password.

On the Registration OSSTET-2021 page, the candidates will have to enter their name, password (to be created by themselves), re-type the password, enter mobile number, e-mail ID and caste category.