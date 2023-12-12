14-Day Tourism Management Workshop Begins At State Museum In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A 14-day Tourism Management Workshop was inaugurated today at Odisha State Museum. Inaugurating the workshop, OTDC Chairman Dr. Lenin Mohanty said that Odisha has a rich cultural heritage and many tourist places.

“The tourism sector in the State will flourish shortly under the able guidance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik and Chairman 5-T and ‘Nabin Odisha’ Sri V.K. Pandian. This would enable the younger generation to get more job opportunities in this sector. Commanding over skills can prove their mettle. Punctuality and discipline have no alternative in life, Dr. Mohanty said.

Joining as Chief Guest on this occasion, Dilip Routrai, Director, Odia Language, Literature and Culture said that the museum is a miniature of Odisha. The students can learn our rich culture and heritage which would be helpful for their profession. Confidence and tension-free lifestyle can bring all success, he emphasised.

A total of 66 students of the Franklin Institute of Hospitality and Management, Bhubaneswar participated in the workshop. Experts will impart training on various subjects. Laxman Mantry, Principal of the Institute, and Dr Bharati Pal, Senior Curator of Odisha State Museum coordinated the programme.