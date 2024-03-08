14 Children Suffer Electric Shock During Mahashivratri Procession In Rajasthan’s Kota

Kota: Fourteen children suffered electric shock during a Mahashivratri procession in Rajasthan’s Kota, the police said today. Two of them are in a critical condition, the state Health Minister Heeralal Nagar said.

They have been admitted to a hospital, the police said.

Visuals from the hospital by news agency ANI show some children being rushed into the emergency rooms for treatment.

“It’s a very sad incident… Two children are seriously injured with one having 100 per cent burns. A special team has been formed to provide all possible treatment. Officials are directed to investigate if there has been any kind of negligence,” Mr Nagar said