US embassy warns of imminent attack in Moscow

Moscow: The U.S. embassy in Russia has issued a warning about imminent plans by terrorists to carry out an attack in Moscow. This alert came after Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the foiling of a planned shooting at a synagogue by a cell affiliated with the Afghan arm of the Islamic State (ISIS-Khorasan).

“The Embassy is monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” the embassy said on its website.

The embassy urged all U.S. citizens in Russia to leave immediately but did not provide specific details about the nature of the threat. The advisory recommended avoiding large gatherings, including concerts, over the next 48 hours and staying vigilant in crowded areas.

The FSB disclosed that the ISIS-Khorasan cell operating in Russia’s Kaluga region had been planning an attack on a synagogue using firearms. The militants were confronted by Russian special forces, and after resisting, they were neutralized by return fire. During the operation, firearms, ammunition, and components for an improvised explosive device were discovered and seized.