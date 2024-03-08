Actress Dolly Sohi Passes Away Due To Cervical Cancer

Mumbai: Actress Dolly Sohi, known for TV show Jhanak, passed away on March 8. The actor was battling cervical cancer, reports have said. She was 48.

Just a night before, the actor’s sister Amandeep Sohi had passed away due to jaundice.

“Our beloved Dolly has left for her heavenly abode today early morning. We are in a state of shock with the loss. The final rites shall be conducted today afternoon,” Dolly’s family told ETimes TV. “Yes, it is true Amandeep is not more. Her body gave up. She had jaundice but we are not in the state to ask the doctor details,” they had confirmed about her sister last night.

Dolly was a very popular face in the TV industry and had shows like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Khoob Ladi Mardaani…Jhansi Ki Rani, Parineetii to her credit.