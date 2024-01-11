Kyunki… Saas Maa Beti Bahu Hoti Hai Actress Sonal Singh Sheds Her Traditional Look; Stuns In New PICS

Zee TV’s Kyunki… Saas Maa Beti Bahu Hoti Hai recently completed 100 episodes. The show has been receiving a tremendous response ever since its premiere in September. The stars of the show too have received equal love and appreciation from the audience.

Actress Sonal Singh who features in the show as Bhakti has amassed a sizeable following with her portrayal. But did you know she looks nothing like her onscreen avatar in real life? These stunning pictures will stun you and make you realise how adeptly Sonal has seamlessly transformed into Bhakti for the reel. From a modern girl next door to a typical traditional housewife, Sonal’s transformation from real to reel is truly commendable.

Opening up about her reel vs real style statement, Sonal Singh said, “When I was first offered the role, more than the character, what excited me was the look and feel. Since childhood, I have watched TV shows where women of the house wore appealing traditional attires, especially sarees, even on regular days. The vibrant colors and eccentric designs left me mesmerized. Not even in my farthest dreams, I thought I’ll get a chance to embrace such an attire, but I’m grateful to be a part of the show and play the role of Bhakti, a sweet, innocent and supportive person.”

She added, “Bhakti and Sonal might have some similarities in way of life, but their style statement is completely different. Personally, Sonal is someone who likes to keep it minimal comfy yet trendy. However, I’m happy to play Bhakti and carry her style with confidence.”

Kyunki… Saas Maa Beti Bahu Hoti Hai also streams on Zee TV. Produced by Guroudev Bhalla under Guroudev Bhalla Screens, it also stars Manasi Joshi Roy, Navika Kotia, Himanshu Soni and Lakshya Khurana. The story touches upon protagonist Ambika’s (Manasi Joshi Roy) endeavour of disproving a general notion that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’ through a landmark decision of adopting a girl child Kesar (Navika Kotia) and raising her as a bahu and not beti, who will keep the family together after growing up.