10 Journalists from Meghalaya reach Bhubaneswar for Press Tour

Shillong: A ten-member press team from Meghalaya reached Bhubaneswar today as part of a Press Tour to Odisha under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) programme. PIB Bhubaneswar officials accorded a warm welcome to Meghalaya Journalists on their arrival.

The main objective of the Press Tour is to provide the media with an opportunity to understand the ground realities with respect to the impact of central government schemes in Odisha and also to see for themselves the development of the same in the state.

The Tour is also aimed at learning how the Information, Education, Communication (IEC) vans deployed under the ongoing VBSY are sharing the messages to ensure 100 per cent saturation of the government schemes in the state.

During their four-day stay in Odisha, the team will visit the Netaji Birth Museum and Maritime Museum. The team will also visit the ICAR-Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (ICAR-CIWA), an institution first of its kind in India with a unique mandate of gender-related research in agriculture.

The Team will also pay a visit to CSIR – Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Bhubaneswar, which has expertise in conducting basic research and technology-oriented programs in a wide range of subjects to address the R&D problems of mining, mineral and metals industries and ensure their sustainable development.

Besides these, the Press Team will also visit and interact with beneficiaries of various central government schemes in Odisha during their visit to the sites of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. The Team will additionally pay a visit to Dhauligiri and Konark Sun Temple.

The Press Tour is being organised by the Press Information Bureau, Shillong in collaboration with the Press Information Bureau, Bhubaneswar under the aegis of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.