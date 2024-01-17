Adah Sharma spotted wearing grass slippers at airport, netizens can’t get enough of it

Adah is basking in the glory of The Kerala Story being the highest female-grossing film of all time. When it comes to fashion and style, Adah Sharma is always known to bring her spin to it and that’s what makes her the ‘OG’ in the real sense of the term.

Talking about reality, she’s truly the most ‘real’ & ‘unfiltered’ star around and her social media handle for example is a clear validation of the fact that she doesn’t conform to the usual style habits. Her originality is her biggest strength and well, seems like this originality factor has made her go viral once again.

During one of her recent airport spotting moments, Adah Sharma was seen wearing a simple white kurti and sky-blue trousers. She looked pretty, elegant and aesthetically pleasing to the eyes as always. However, what caught the attention of the netizens were her super cute slippers made of grass. The fact that Adah Sharma is seen wearing chappals made of grass speaks volumes of how much she believes in the idea of sustainability and well, netizens simply can’t stop lauding and appreciating Adah for the same. In case you missed seeing the video earlier, here’s your special opportunity. Check out the video below –

On the work front,after heaping praise from audience and critics for her performance in The Kerala Story , Adah Sharma is now grabbing eyeballs for the first look of her upcoming project titled ‘Bastar’ – The Naxal Story. The project is set to release on 15th March 2023 and Adah will be seen playing a soldier. The actor also has Sunflower Season 2 where her unique character has been kept under wraps.Here’s wishing Adah Sharma all the best for this & everything that she does going forward in the future. Stay tuned for more updates.