Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project Inauguration: In Pics

Puri: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the much-awaited Shreemandira Parikrama project and dedicated it to every Odia and devotee of Lord Jagannath. He also paid tribute to the endless sacrifices of the people of Puri. During the inauguration ceremony, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, 5T Chairman V.K. Pandian and other distinguished guests were present.

The 12th-century shrine reverberated with the Veda mantras, Mahayagnas and Nama-Sankirtans by pandits. Gajapati Maharaja gave the purnahuti of the yagna in the presence of the Chief Minister, High Court Judges, Saints, Seers, Ministers from the state and outside the state, MPs, MLAs, Chief Secretaries Sevayats, Pujaks, Senior Administrative Officers and dignitaries.

Chief Minister accompanied by Puri Gajapati Maharaja, 5-‘T’ Chairman, saints, and dignitaries went around the Parikrama Marg and paid their respects to the Holy Trinity.

10 individuals who have contributed significantly to the circumambulation project of the temple were also felicitated. Lakhs of devotees and devotees gathered at the shrine today. In view of the huge crowd, extensive security arrangements were made by the police.

Check out some stills from the grand event:-

Also Read: Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project Unveiled By Odisha CM Naveen