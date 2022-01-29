Zilla Parishad Member Candidate In Keonjhar Passes Away Ahead Of Rural Polls

Keonjhar: BJD’s Zilla Parishad candidate Anadi Charan Singh passed away on Saturday following a brief illness ahead of the Panchayat elections in Odisha.

Reportedly, Singh suddenly fell sick this morning at his home following which he was taken to Ghatagaon CHC for treatment. Later, he was brought to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where he was declared dead.

Notably, Anadi Charan Singh was the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate for Zilla Parishad member from Dhenkikote Zone 8 under Ghatagaon Block in the Keonjhar district. He was also the former Sarpanch of Santarapur and president of Dhenkikote Tussar society.