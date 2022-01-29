Bollywood Marriages That Ended Up In Divorce In Recent Past

New Delhi: The world of Bollywood celebrities is not different. Like everyone, they have their personal life and their own set of problems. So, when these celebrities decide to part ways, it is the same for them. We all know separations are emotionally exhausting and, it takes a lot of strength to take that decision. So, these are some Bollywood celebrities who decided to part ways and move ahead in life.

Samantha And Naga Chaitanya

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, parted ways with her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya in October 2021. The duo married in 2017 and always looked great together, but it seems that their story was not as fairy tale like as it looked and thus came to an unexpected end.

Aamir Khan And Kiran Rao

Bollywood power couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce in a joint statement in July 2021, ending their 15-year-old marriage.

The news came as an absolute shock as fans, in years of their togetherness, only saw them having fun and standing strong by each other’s side on both personal and professional fronts.

However, the couple maintained that they will continue to be great friends and stay connected as co-parents and family to each other.

Kirti Kulhari And Saahil Sehgal

In the month of April of this year, actress Kirti Kulhari announced her divorce from husband Saahil Sehgal. Announcing the news, Kirti shared a simple note stating their mutual separation decision and told the fans that she is in a “good place” right now. She said that the choice was not “easy,” but that “it is what it is.”

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukerjee

After being together for eight long years, Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Aesha Mukerji announced their separation in September 2021. Aesha Mukerji announced the split via social media post. “Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary,” she had said. On a positive note, she added, “ Divorce means even though you do your best and try your best things sometimes do not work out and that’s ok.”