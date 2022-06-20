Yuvraj Singh reveals name of his child with a heartfelt post on Father’s Day

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh revealed the name of his son via social media on Sunday, 19 June. The World Cup winner chose Father’s day as the occasion to deliver the news that he had named his son Orion Keech Singh. Orion, born in the month of January, derives his name from the constellation, while his middle name comes from the family name of his mother, Hazel.

Yuvraj, posted a message on his social media and said that the kid’s eyes twinkle every time he smiles.

Welcome to the world 𝗢𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗵 ❤️. Mummy and Daddy love their little “puttar”. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars ✨ #HappyFathersDay @hazelkeech pic.twitter.com/a3ozeX7gtS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 19, 2022

The flamboyant Indian cricketer decided to step away from the game a couple of years back. At the moment he takes part in exhibition games for charity.