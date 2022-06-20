Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh reveals name of his child with a heartfelt post on Father’s Day

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh revealed the name of his son via social media on Sunday, 19 June. The World Cup winner chose Father’s day as the occasion to deliver the news that he had named his son Orion Keech Singh. Orion, born in the month of January, derives his name from the constellation, while his middle name comes from the family name of his mother, Hazel.

Yuvraj, posted a message on his social media and said that the kid’s eyes twinkle every time he smiles.

The flamboyant Indian cricketer decided to step away from the game a couple of years back. At the moment he takes part in exhibition games for charity.

 

