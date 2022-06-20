Odisha Civil Supply Officer under Vigilance scanner

Gajapativ A government servant has landed in Vigilance net for accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Simultaneous searches are being conducted on the house and properties of Anadi Charan Sethi, Civil Supply Officer attached to State Headquarter and former CSO in Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district.

Four DSPs, eight inspectors and other staff of the Vigilance department are carrying out the raids on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge Vigilance, Berhampur.

The raids are underway at the residential double-storey building of Sethi located at Ram Nagar 1st Lane, Chhatrapur in Ganjam, single storey market complex at Rama Nagar, Chhatrapur, double-storey building at Kharvel Nagar 3rd Lane, Berhampur (given on rent), residential house of his elder daughter of Dr. Nibedita Behera at Angaragadia, Balasore.

Similarly, a hotel in Chandra Sekharapur, Bhubaneswar where the elder son of Sethi is staying has also been raided.