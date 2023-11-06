Youths ransack Ambabhona Police station, Police initiate action

Bargarh: A group of youths reportedly ransacked Ambabhona Police station after being irate over disruption of their picnic party.

According to sources, on a suspicion of drug abuse, the police team conducted raids on a picnic party at Tamdei, on Mahanadi riverbank. As cops could not find anything, a heated argument ensued between the youths and the police.. Later, the picnickers got infuriated and barged into the police station to damage the furniture and equipments.

Collecting the CCTV footage, the police have identified the mob. “The miscreants will be arrested and no one will be spared”, said the police.

As per the police, a list of names is being prepared and those involved in the incident will be arrested soon.