Karnataka Official Murder: Sacked Driver Arrested

Bengaluru: Karnataka police has said that Prathima, a deputy director of the Mines and Geology Department, was killed by her former driver whom she sacked for allegedly “leaking” crucial information and “movement of officials”. Prathima was found murdered at her residence on Sunday. She was strangled to death and her throat was slit. The 45-year-old official was working as the deputy director in Bengaluru Rural district.

The murder – Ms Prathima’s body was found with the throat slit – was discovered around 8.30 am Sunday after her brother informed the police. Preliminary inquiries reveal she was in office till 6 pm on Saturday, after which she was dropped at her home by the driver hired to replace Kiran.

Police said the preliminary details revealed that Kiran had disappeared and his phone was switched off. The officials gathered information and nabbed him while he was moving towards Chamarajanagar district.

On Saturday night, he sneaked her flat and strangled her to death and later slit her throat.