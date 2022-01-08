Youth’s Body Found Hanging From Tree In Balasore 

Balasore: The body of a youth was found hanging from a tree in Soro locality of Balasore district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sharat Nath (35), a resident of Hatasahi area under Soro police limits.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body hanging from a tree today morning and alerted the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the youth might have committed suicide late last night.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.