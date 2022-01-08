Assembly Election
NationalBreaking

ECI To Announce Assembly Election Schedule At 3.30 PM Today

By PragativadiNews
0 1

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for assembly elections in Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh at 3.30 pm today.

The poll body will convene a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in five states.

Assembly elections in five states – Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand – are expected to be held in the next few months. Two more states – Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat – will witness polling towards the end of the year.

PragativadiNews 12186 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

19 + 13 =

Breaking