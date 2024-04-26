Rahul Gandhi to Kick Start Poll Campaigning in Odisha’s Salepur on 28 April

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Odisha on Sunday, 28 April to address rallies and campaign for party candidates ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. He will kick start the campaign programs from Salepur, said Congress.

While the ruling party BJD and the BJP have laid their foundation of campaigning for upcoming elections in Odisha, the Congress party is yet to begin its campaign in the state which will kick off in the hands of Rahul Gandhi from Sunday.

The Congress camp is on high alert and has been preparing for its leader’s visit. Congress’ Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar, Ex PCC President Prasad Harichandan with other leaders have visited Salepur for the preparations.

As per Kumar, Rahul will first visit Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das birthplace at Satyabhamapur of Salepur to offer tribute to the founder of Odisha on his birth anniversary. After addressing meetings and rallies at Salepur, he will return to Bhubaneswar before going to Daman and Diu.

Kumar said, “We will start from Salepur. Rahulji will reach Odisha sometime between 12 and 12.30 pm. Thereafter, he will go to Daman and Diu.”

Odisha will observe its 1st phase of 2024 elections on 13 May. CM Naveen Patnaik has already played the conch for BJD’s election campaign from Hinjili in Ganjam whereas national leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah began BJP’s campaign from Sonepur.

On the same day, BJP National President JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Berhampur and Nabarangpur for election campaigning. The two national leaders’ presence will heat up the political atmosphere of the state on Sunday.