Jharsuguda: A youth was chased and hacked to death by six members of a family at Patrapali village in Laikera area of Jharsuguda district on Wednesday.

As per sources, the six persons of a family allegedly killed the man on the village road. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The police on intimation, reached the scene and detained the six accused. The dead body has been seized for post-mortem.