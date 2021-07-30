Youth Detained For Following Woman Addl Tehsildar’s Car

Jajpur: Dharmasala police of Jajpur have detained a youth for allegedly following the vehicle of Additional Tehsildar Sheetal Agarwal.

The detainee has been identified as Ranjan Pal of Nihal Prasad village under Gondia Tehsil in Dhenkanal district.

Acting on a reliable input, the Additional Tehsildar along with Revenue Supervisor Nilamani Biswal, Revenue Inspectors (RI) Sushant Kumar Swain and Sunil Nayak, and ARI Nirmal Panda headed toward Chadeidhara for the raid.

later in the midway Ranjan started following the woman officer’s car on a bike near Chandikhol.

Following this, she asked the other officials to intercept him and enquire. However, the accused failed to give any satisfactory response, the officials detained Ranjan and handed him over to the police.

As per the primary investigation, it is learned that he is a member of the local trucks’ association, a senior police official informed.