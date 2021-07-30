Akshay Kumar-Starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ To Release In Theatres On August 19

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s starrer ‘Bell Bottom’ is all set to release on August 19 in theatres. Earlier, the film was slated to release on July 27.

Akshay took to social media to make the grand announcement along with a new poster. He wrote, “Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021 Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19” Take a look:

It is directed by Ranjit Tewari. In 2020, ‘Bell Bottom’ made headlines as it became the first Hindi film to be shot and completed during the pandemic with precautionary measures on sets.

Earlier, there have been speculations across the direct-to-OTT release of the spy thriller, however, Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment released a statement and dismissed all of the rumours. Akshay Kumar additionally shared the teaser of the film, which was shot within the UK, amid heightened COVID-19 security measures.

Bell Bottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment, in affiliation with Emmay Entertainment’s Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.