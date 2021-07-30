CBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the class 12 results at 2 pm. The result is available at official website – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The result is also available via SMS, UMANG app and Digilocker.

This year, the CBSE 12th results have been prepared in an alternative way as board exams could not be held this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases. The board had adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the result.

The CBSE has achieved a record high pass percentage as almost all students have cleared class 12 results. Of the 13,04,561 candidates who registered for the exam this year, as many as 12,96,318 have cleared the exam taking the pass percentage at 99.37.

This year, girls have performed better than boys in CBSE Class 12th results by 0.54 percent.

Girls – 99.67%

Boys – 99.13%

Transgender – 100%

Students who are not satisfied with the manner of assessment or the marks they will get will be allowed to sit for written examinations conducted by the board “when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations”.

How to check CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 online

Step 1: Visit any internet browser of your preference and search for cbseresults.nic.in, or cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link related to the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window where you will have to enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Hit the submit tab once done

Step 5: Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will open in a new window

Step 6: Download and take a print of your CBSE Class 12 Result 2021