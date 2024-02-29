Entertainment

Yoo Jae Suk preparing a new SBS variety, ‘A Moment To Spare’

By Ananya Pattnaik
Seoul: SBS has confirmed that comedian and MC Yoo Jae Suk is preparing a new variety program with Choi Bo Pil PD of ‘Running Man’.

Tentatively titled ‘[If You Have] A Moment To Spare,’ (title subject to change), the variety program features a cast of “professionals” who roam the country, looking for people with a moment to spare. These “professionals” will be tasked with the mission of delivering a small dose of good fortune in the busy lives or hardworking individuals.

 

