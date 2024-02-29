Odisha CM Launches 2,000 CSP Plus Banking Outlets Under ‘AMA Bank’ Initiative

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday launched 2,000 CSP plus outlets under “AMA Bank” for providing banking services through CSP Plus banking outlets in all unbanked Gram Panchayats of the State.

Financial inclusion is the foundational premise of social and economic progress and empowerment of people. No country or state can ever attain inclusive growth without achieving financial inclusion for its people. Reaching out to the people at the bottom of the pyramid and delivering public services to the last mile fairly and transparently, has been the highest priority agenda of the Government.

However, financial inclusion has remained a challenge as the geographical penetration of banks in the state has been rather dismal. About 65% of total gram panchayats do not have a brick-and-mortar bank branch, leading to severe challenges and difficulties in accessing banking services and availability of Direct Benefit Transfer for a majority of people in rural Odisha.

Therefore, the Government of Odisha in collaboration with 6 public sector banks namely SBI, PNB, UBI, UCO Bank, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda has launched an ambitious and people-centric scheme named “Ama Bank” to provide banking services through CSP Plus banking outlets to every unbanked GP.

The scheme is being implemented in a phased manner to cover all unbanked GPs of the State within the current financial year 2023-24. The government of Odisha is providing rent-free banking space for 5 years along with electricity and internet connectivity. The State Government is also bearing one-time expenses for Fixed Costs & Recurring expenses for three years. A provision of Rs. 500 Cr. has been made for this purpose.

In the first phase, 750 CSP plus outlets were opened which are rendering full-fledged banking services like deposits, advances, remittances, Loan, Aadhar Aadhar-enabled payment System, credit linkage to SHGs, coverage under social security schemes etc. free of cost. The poor rural people in Odisha do not have to travel long distances any more to avail the benefits under different schemes, particularly KALIA, MAMTA, and old age Pension or to apply for a small business loan. This is truly inclusive and empowering for the people of the State.

The Programme was attended by Hon’ble Finance Minister, Bikram Keshari Arukha, Chief Secretary, P.K. Jena; DC–cum- ACS, Smt. Anu Garg; Pr. Secretary, Finance; Pr. Secretary, PR & DW Dept, Pr. Secretary, E and IT Dept; CGM SBI and Controlling Heads of All Banks. Pr. Secretary, of Finance, Vishal Kumar Dev offered the welcome remarks and a Vote of Thanks was given by the Director, of Institutional Finance, Dr. Pragyansmita Sahoo.