Yami Gautam’s Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga tops Netflix’s most-watched Indian content in films, globally!

On Tuesday, Netflix released its most realistic viewing statistics. Yami Gautam’s film which was released early on this year, named Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga topped the list of the most watched Indian content in films. Yami, who is known to be an actor with a diverse range, has always stunned audiences with her stellar performances – be it OTT or theatre.

Recently, two of Yami’s films – OMG 2 and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga also topped the charts in the IMDb lists for both theatrical and OTT.

Over the last few years, Yami has delivered some of the most loved performances that have etched a place in the hearts of millions. In the year 2023 alone, she gave three hits back to back on different platforms -‘ OMG 2 ‘ which was a theatrical release, ‘ Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga ‘ which was a Netflix release and ‘Lost’ which released on Disney + Hotstar. All three films were worlds apart, and Yami pulled it off phenomenally.

In the previous year, Yami also had ‘ A Thursday’ which was a thriller movie that topped major lists . Her role in the movie of a teacher left many people in awe of her as an actor. This just goes to show how Yami is meticulous with her film and script choices, and gives her 100% to every project she undertakes.

On the workfront, Yami is all set to treat her fans in the coming year with a caper comedy film, Dhoom Dhaam apart from which she also has an untitled film.