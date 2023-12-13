Truck Owner Fined Rs 60K For Illegal Sand Lifting In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Police along with the officials of the Mines Department seized a sand-laden truck for illegal sand lifting in the Talpatia area of Jharsuguda district.

During the inspection, the officials found that the receipt for the transportation of sand was fake. The date on the receipt has been changed.

The Mining Department imposed a fine of Rs. 60,984 on Sanjeev Bhagat, the owner of the vehicle. The seized truck was released after the payment of the fine.

A notice will be issued to the person who has taken the lease of sand mines in this incident, said the officials of the Mines Department.