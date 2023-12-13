India displayed resolve to make climate action a collaborative process: Bhupender Yadav at COP28

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Labour and Employment Shri Bhupender Yadav said today the world came together at COP28 in Dubai, UAE to display positive collaboration and camaraderie for an action-oriented approach towards a greener and healthier planet.

Addressing the COP28 closing plenary session in Dubai he said through its G20 Presidency steered by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji India displayed the resolve to make climate action a collaborative process that ‘leaves no one behind’. At COP28, India extended the same spirit enshrined in the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam ,he added.

Shri Yadav said India congratulates UAE’s COP Presidency for its fairness, transparency and free exchange of thought. He said we support the proposal of the Presidency on the COP decision document while reiterating the fundamental principles enshrined in the Paris Agreement to take action for global good in accordance with national circumstances.

Shri Yadav said India urges that the determination shown at COP is also substantiated with means to bring it to fruition. He said this must be based on the principles of equity and climate justice, which is respectful of national circumstances, and where the developed countries take the lead based on their historical contributions.

The Minister said India, under PM Modi, has already achieved its earlier NDCs set for 2030 and revised them upwards affirming continued commitment. He said India will continue to walk this path with utmost responsibility, and show how economy and ecology can go hand in hand.

The Minister extended India’s compliments to the Presidency for its efforts and leadership in organizing this Conference. He said that this was a historic COP in which on the first day itself, a decision regarding operationalisation of Loss and Damage Fund was finalised.