Yami Gautam starrer ‘Article 370’ collects Rs 15.20 cr at Box Office in 2 days

Yami Gautam starrer ‘Article 370’ has finally been released in cinemas across the nation. The film has been in the headlines ever since announced and with the theatrical release, it has taken the nation by the storm. Right from Day 1, the audiences are praising the film and the remarkable performance of Yami Gautam in the character of Zooni Haksar.

The film starring Yami Gautam not Only opened with a positive reception, but it also started the box office journey on a fantastic note. On the opening day, it surprised everyone with the collection of 6.12 crores and carrying forward the positive word of mouth, the numbers for the second day grew by a huge margin. The film on the second day collected 9.08 crores at the ticket window. With this collection, the two-day total of the film stands at 15.20 crores, which also ensures a blockbuster run for the film in the coming days.

Taking to social media, Yami Gautam expressed her gratitude to the audience and jotted down a caption which said,

“Please accept my heartfelt gratitude with folded hands🙏🏻

हमारे देश की जनता को धन्यवाद 😇”

Yami Gautam has sufficient star power to drive a film. Moreover, she is also an accomplished performer to which audiences love to watch on-screen. Her performance as Zooni Haksar in Article 370 is testimony to the fact that she is capable of doing every kind of character.

The actress has left a solid mark on the audience’s hearts with her performance and in action episodes, dramatic sequence and the climax sequence she stood brilliant. The leading lady of the film carried the entire film on her shoulder.

There is no doubt that Yami Gautam is a versatile actress and time and again she has proven the same with films like Chor Nikal Kar Bhaaga, Lost, URI, A Thursday and her last theatrical release OMG 2.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam will be next seen in Dhoom Dhaam.