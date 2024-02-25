NIFT 2024: How To Check Entrance Exam Results

Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to announce outcomes of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance examination 2024 quickly. Candidates can check it on the official web site, exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT, when launched.

The provisional reply key of the examination was launched on February 17 and between February 17 and 19, candidates received an window to problem it on fee of a price of Rs. 200.

With the objection window now over, results of the examination and the final answer key are expected to be out next.

Candidates can check their results using application number and date of birth. These are the steps to follow:

How to check NIFT entrance exam result 2024:

Go to exams.nta.ac.in. Open the NIFT 2024 tab. Click on the link to download NIFT 2024 scorecard. Enter your application number, date of birth. Check your result. Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference.

In the provisional answer key notification, NTA said that if objections sent by candidates are found correct, the answer key will be revised and based on the revised or final answer key, the result of the entrance examination will be prepared.

No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/nonacceptance of his/her challenge. The Keys finalized by the Experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.

For any help, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at nift@nta.ac.in.

NIFT is the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by NIFT institutes across the country. The exam was conducted on February 5.