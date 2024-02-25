”Wrap time.. Cake Time”, says Tabu as she wraps shoot of ‘Crew’

After witnessing the scintillating teaser of the highly-anticipated film ‘Crew,’ excitement continues to soar. Offering a glimpse into the captivating world of the movie, led by powerhouse performers Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, the teaser has left audiences eagerly awaiting its trailer.

In a recent development, the talented actress Tabu has concluded filming her part in the movie. Taking to her social media, she announced the wrap-up with a celebratory cake, captioning her post, “Wrap time…cake time #crew @rheakapoor @rajoosworld @farahkhankunder ❤️.”

Tabu’s glamorous presence in the ‘Crew’ teaser has already captivated audiences, heightening anticipation for her performance in the film. Fans are eager to witness her delivering yet another powerful portrayal on screen.

The recently unveiled teaser, filled with witty dialogue, humor, and catchy music, has garnered praise from viewers, promising an exhilarating flight adventure.

Bringing together Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon for the first time, ‘Crew’ showcases the trio in their most glamorous avatars as bold air hostesses, ensuring a thrilling ride for audiences. The teaser also reveals surprises with the inclusion of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, while the iconic track ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ adds to the film’s energetic vibe.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, ‘Crew’ has been shot in various locations across India, primarily Mumbai. Scheduled for release on March 29, 2024, the film is poised to be a major offering from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, promising non-stop entertainment on the big screen.