Bahanaga Train Tragedy: Marathon Interrogation To Railway Staff At CBI Office

Bhubaneswar: The CBI officials conducted a marathon interrogation of three railway employees arrested in the Bahanaga railway accident case.

On the fourth day of remand, three railway employees, including those arrested on Monday, were also called to the CBI office for questioning.

The CBI on Saturday asked two railway employees in written to appear at CBI office. After they appeared at the CBI office, they were questioned in a closed chamber on Monday.

Three railway employees- Senior Section Engineer Arun Kumar Mahant, Section Engineer Muhammad Amir and Technician Papu Kumar were questioned together.