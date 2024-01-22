Working Women’s Hostel To Come Up At Deras

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet today approved the turnkey tender of a project for the construction of a 6952-bed working women’s hostel at Seafood Park in Deras, Khordha with a cost is Rs 329.00 crore. The project is being funded by SIDBI and will be executed in 27 months.

The State Government has taken the initiative to provide safe, secure accommodation to the women workers near Industrial areas and the Seafood Processing sector has the potential to create employment on a larger scale.

It is envisaged that a Working Women’s Hostel will be developed in the park along with social and community infrastructure.

The Worker’s Hostel at Seafood Park in Deras, Khordha will cater to 6,952 women workers and will ensure safety, a productive environment, cost savings and less turnaround time for units, less travel time to work.